Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $310.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $312.17 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.96. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.