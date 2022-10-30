Morgan Stanley Boosts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 20

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in UBS Group by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

