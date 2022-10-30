Morgan Stanley Boosts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 20

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.
NYSE:UBS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
