Morgan Stanley Cuts Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $37.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45.

Insider Activity

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,756,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.