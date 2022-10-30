Morgan Stanley Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $520.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $540.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.61.

Shares of NOW opened at $420.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.78. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

