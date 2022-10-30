Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. 7,816,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

