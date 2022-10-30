Morgan Stanley Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $235.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.18.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.79.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.