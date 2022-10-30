Morgan Stanley Trims IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Target Price to $240.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.94.

IQV stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 580,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

