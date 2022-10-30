Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $31.50.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
