Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

