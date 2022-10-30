MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $459.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $508.25.

MSCI stock opened at $474.27 on Thursday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.69. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

