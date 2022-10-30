M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

