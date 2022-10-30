MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

TSE:MTY opened at C$55.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.10. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.07.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

