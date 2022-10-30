MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE:MTY opened at C$55.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.10. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
Further Reading
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.