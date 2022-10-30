Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $270.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.33.

MURGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($295.92) to €278.00 ($283.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($246.94) to €246.00 ($251.02) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

