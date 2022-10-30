Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.60.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
