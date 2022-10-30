NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 13.4 %

NH stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

See Also

