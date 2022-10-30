NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Down 13.4 %
NH stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NantHealth
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
See Also
