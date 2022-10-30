National Bank Financial Boosts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

TMX Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $111.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

