Nblh Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $152.68 Million (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Nblh has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Nblh token can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Nblh has a market capitalization of $152.68 million and approximately $968.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.01707387 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $78.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

