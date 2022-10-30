Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $295.72 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

