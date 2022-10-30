Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Up 87.0% in October

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

NCAC stock remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Friday. 7,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209. Newcourt Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Newcourt Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCAC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter worth $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter worth $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter worth $250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter worth $749,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

