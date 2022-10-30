Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.97.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

