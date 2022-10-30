Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

NEM opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 483,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 47,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

