NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.98-3.13 EPS.

NEE stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

