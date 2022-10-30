Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

