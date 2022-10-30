Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $229.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

