Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after purchasing an additional 301,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

