Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $22.16 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Novartis by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Performance

About Novartis

NVS opened at $80.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.