Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 420,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IWM stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average of $180.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

