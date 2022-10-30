Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,526,000 after acquiring an additional 178,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

