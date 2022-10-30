Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,592,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.88 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.