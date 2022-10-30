NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and traded as low as C$1.08. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 73,270 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$320.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

