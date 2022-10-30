NKN (NKN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $54.99 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, NKN has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $54.99 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.52 or 0.31373997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.