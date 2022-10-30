nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,424,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 890.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $11.42 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

