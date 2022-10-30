Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the September 30th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noble Rock Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 12.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 412.7% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,762,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 30,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Noble Rock Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.