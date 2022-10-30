Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.09). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.02), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares changing hands.
Northgate Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.
About Northgate
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
Further Reading
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.