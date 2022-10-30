Northland Securities Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $35.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MXL opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 12.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 7.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

