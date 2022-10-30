Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.75.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP stock opened at $312.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.96. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

