Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 176,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

