Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

