Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,573,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,870,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $74.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

