Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Corning by 20,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.