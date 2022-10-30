Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in eBay by 62.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $77.61.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

