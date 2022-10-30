Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 156,185 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12,069.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.64% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $66.10.

