Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 93,861 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 1,466.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 336,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after buying an additional 287,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 159,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 48,494 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $136.75.

