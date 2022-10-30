Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
Ovintiv stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.
OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
