Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 365,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.10 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

