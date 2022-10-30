Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 285.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,780 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

