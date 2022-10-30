Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $12.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT opened at $49.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10.

