Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $548.11 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

