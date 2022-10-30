Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 38,014 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,014 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

