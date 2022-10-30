NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 6,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,748. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 3.2 %

Accenture stock traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.78. 2,306,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,107. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.55. The company has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

