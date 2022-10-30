NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 29,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE NEE traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,123,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,214. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

